The Tigers optioned Reininger to Triple-A Toledo on Monday, Emily Waldon of The Athletic reports.

Reininger has covered 31 innings at the big-league level the past two seasons, accruing a 7.55 ERA and 1.81 WHIP. The right-hander will likely be limited to lower-leverage work out of the bullpen whenever he's up with the big club in 2019.

