Logue allowed six runs on six hits across 3.2 innings of relief in Wednesday's loss to the Athletics. He walked one and struck out three.

With Eduardo Rodriguez (finger) making his first start since May 28 and only covering four innings, the Tigers needed some length from Logue, and they let the lefty take some lumps. This was just his second appearance of the season, and he looked better in his debut Saturday when he tossed 3.1 scoreless innings. Logue may get additional chances to impress, but he seems like bullpen depth at this point and not really someone to consider in fantasy.