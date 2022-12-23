site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Zach Logue: Claimed off waivers
RotoWire Staff
Dec 23, 2022
Logue was claimed off waivers by the Tigers on Friday.
Logue was knocked around in 2022 to the tune of a 6.79 ERA with the Athletics and an 8.12 ERA at Triple-A Las Vegas. The southpaw put up some pretty good numbers in the minors prior to that, though, so the Tigers will hope he can rebound.
