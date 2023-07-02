Logue allowed a hit and a walk while striking out two over 3.1 scoreless innings versus the Rockies on Saturday. He did not factor in the decision in the 4-2 extra-inning win.

Logue was selected from Triple-A Toledo on Thursday, and this was his first big-league appearance of the season. He held his own in a tough assignment in Colorado, pitching well enough to keep the Tigers close in the contest. With Tarik Skubal (elbow) and Eduardo Rodriguez (finger) set to return Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, the Tigers unlikely to have need for another bullpen game before the All-Star break if Reese Olson (knee) is also good to go. As such, Logue may be one of the players sent back to the minors in corresponding moves when Detroit gets pitchers back from the injured list.