McAllister was designated for assignment by the Tigers following Saturday's game.

The 30-year-old essentially pitched his way off the roster Thursday (less than a week after he signed a major-league contract), allowing five runs on five hits -- including a homer -- in just one-third of an inning. He refused an outright assignment and was released after being DFA'd by the Indians earlier this month, and that seems likely to happen again this time around.

