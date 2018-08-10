McAllister signed a major-league contract with the Tigers on Friday.

McAllister was released by Cleveland on Tuesday but didn't have to wait long before finding another suitor. The 40-year-old has struggled to a 4.97 ERA in 41.2 innings this season, but his ERAs in the previous three seasons were solid at 3.00, 3.44 and 2.61. Jacob Turner was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.

