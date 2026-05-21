McKinstry went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Wednesday's 3-2, 10-inning loss to the Guardians.

McKinstry was the only Detroit player with multiple hits, and it was his first time doing so since all the way back on April 4. It's been a struggle offensively for the veteran utility player, who is batting just .186 with a .503 OPS this season. McKinstry was much better during the 2025 regular season with a .259 average and .771 OPS, but he has career marks of just .229 and .671, respectively, and 2026 has seen regression set in.