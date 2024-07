McKinstry went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and three total RBI in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Reds.

McKinstry delivered his third home run of the season in a surprisingly strong offensive performance. The utility player is still batting just .186 this season with a .550 OPS, and the two hits Sunday snapped an 0-for-14 streak over his last six games. McKinstry has some value to the Tigers due to his versatility, but that doesn't translate to a ton of fantasy value.