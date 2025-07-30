McKinstry went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and four RBI in Tuesday's 12-2 rout of the Diamondbacks.

The utility infielder smashed a two-run homer off Brandon Pfaadt in the fifth inning, one of three Detroit long balls in the frame. It was McKinstry's first multi-hit performance since July 9, ending a 12-game slump in which he's gone just 4-for-36 (.111). That downturn has put only a small dent in his career-best campaign however, as the 30-year-old is still slashing .268/.349/.449 with nine homers, 16 steals, 36 RBI and 51 runs in 368 plate appearances.