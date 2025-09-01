McKinstry went 2-for-3 with a walk, a triple, a run scored and two RBI in Monday's 10-8 loss to the Mets.

McKinstry continued his nice stretch at the plate, as he's now batting .323 over his last 10 games with a home run, five RBI and six runs scored. Monday's triple was the utility player's 11th of the season, which is seven more than anyone else on the team. On the year, McKinstry is now sporting a .789 OPS, which would be a new career best.