Tigers' Zach McKinstry: Goes deep in loss

McKinstry went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 7-5, 10-inning loss to the Astros,

McKinstry hit just his third home run of the season in the second inning to give the Tigers an early lead. It's mostly been an offensive struggle for the utility player, as he's batting just .191 with a .574 OPS, though he does now have consecutive multi-hit efforts. McKinstry is also seeing more regular time at shortstop recently, and he could start to raise his fantasy value a bit if he can string together a few more good performances.