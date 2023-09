McKinstry went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's loss to the Guardians.

McKinstry's second inning home run gave him nine this season. His previous career high was seven, which he recorded in 2021, and the utility player came into the year with only 12 career MLB home runs across three seasons. Heading into 2024, McKinstry figures to retain a versatile role where he plays multiple positions, though his fantasy value is limited due to his lack of offensive production.