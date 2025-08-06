McKinstry went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 9-4 loss to the Twins.

McKinstry popped his first home run of August and 10th of the season in the third inning. It's a new career high for the veteran utility man, who had nine long balls for the Tigers back in 2023. McKinstry's numbers this year don't jump off the page, but as a player known primarily for his defensive versatility and not for his bat, his .269 batting average and .804 OPS across 103 games have been a pleasant surprise.