Tigers' Zach McKinstry: Idle against lefty
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McKinstry is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.
The left-handed-hitting McKinstry will take a seat for the second time in the series while the Phillies send another southpaw (Cristopher Sanchez) to the hill. With McKinstry on the bench, Javier Baez will cover shortstop and Matt Vierling will serve as the Tigers' starting center fielder.
