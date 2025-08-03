default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

McKinstry is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.

The left-handed-hitting McKinstry will take a seat for the second time in the series while the Phillies send another southpaw (Cristopher Sanchez) to the hill. With McKinstry on the bench, Javier Baez will cover shortstop and Matt Vierling will serve as the Tigers' starting center fielder.

More News