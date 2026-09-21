McKinstry is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Nationals.

McKinstry will take a seat for the third day in a row, this time against a lefty starter (DJ Herz). Since he had previously been held out of the lineup versus righties Davis Martin and Sean Burke in the series against the White Sox over the weekend, the left-handed-hitting McKinstry looks like he could be losing his grip on a strong-side platoon role. McKinstry's drop in playing time comes while he's slashed just .088/.184/.147 through 13 games in September.