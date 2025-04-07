McKinstry is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Yankees.
The left-handed hitting McKinstry started Sunday's contest versus the White Sox against a lefty, but he'll begin this one on the bench as the Yankees turn to southpaw Carlos Rodon. Andy Ibanez is at third base and Manuel Margot will patrol right field for the Tigers.
