McKinstry is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Athletics.

The lefty-hitting McKinstry will bow out of the starting nine for the second time in the series while Oakland brings another southpaw (Hogan Harris) to the hill. With McKinstry on the bench, the Tigers will have Matt Vierling and Andy Ibanez occupy the corner-outfield spots. McKinstry has seen the majority of his starts in right field for the past month, but he'll likely move back to third or second base on a more regular basis once Akil Baddoo (quadriceps) and Riley Greene (fibula) return from the 10-day injured list this weekend.