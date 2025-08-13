Tigers' Zach McKinstry: Out of lineup Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McKinstry is not in the lineup for Wednesday's contest versus the White Sox.
McKinstry has gone 0-for-6 with five strikeouts in the first two games of the series and is slashing only .172/.243/.328 in the second half, so he'll get a day off to regroup. Colt Keith is at third base and batting leadoff for the Tigers.
