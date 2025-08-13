default-cbs-image
McKinstry is not in the lineup for Wednesday's contest versus the White Sox.

McKinstry has gone 0-for-6 with five strikeouts in the first two games of the series and is slashing only .172/.243/.328 in the second half, so he'll get a day off to regroup. Colt Keith is at third base and batting leadoff for the Tigers.

