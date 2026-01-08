McKinstry agreed to a one-year, $4.2 million contract with the Tigers on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

McKinstry took a massive step forward at the plate in 2025, finishing the year with a .259/.333/.438 slash line alongside 12 homers, 49 RBI, 68 runs scored and 19 stolen bases across 511 regular-season plate appearances. He doesn't seem to have a clear path to playing time at any one position in 2026, though he should still be able to crack the starting nine regularly thanks to his defensive versatility.