McKinstry went 2-for-4 with a walk and an RBI in Tuesday's 7-6 extra-inning loss to the Athletics.

McKinstry has been on a nice run lately, as he's batting .323 over his last 10 games with a home run, two stolen bases, four RBI and five runs scored. The veteran utility player has had a strong year overall, slashing .265/.342/.448 across 120 contests. It's been a big offensive jump for McKinstry, who has a career slash line of just .232/.300/.381 in six MLB seasons.