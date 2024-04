McKinstry went 1-for-3 with a walk in Sunday's 7-1 loss to the Athletics and is now batting .313 across seven appearances this season.

McKinstry isn't known as an offensive threat, but he's off to a strong start in his utility role. He started at shortstop Sunday with regular Javier Baez, who is batting just .154 so far, getting the day off. Baez will likely stick as the primary starter, though McKinstry could start to earn more playing time if he continues to reach base at a solid clip.