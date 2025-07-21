McKinstry went 1-for-3 with a walk and an RBI in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Rangers. He also stole a base.

McKinstry plated the first run of the game with an RBI single in the top of the second inning. The utility player also swiped his 16th base of the season in 19 attempts. The 16 steals matches a career best for McKinstry, who is nearing his career highs for home runs (nine) and RBI (35) in a season as well. The veteran has been a pleasant surprise, and his strong offensive play is keeping him in the lineup most days for Detroit.