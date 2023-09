McKinstry went 2-for-5 with a double and a run scored in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Athletics.

McKinstry was the only Detroit player with multiple hits, and he had one of only two extra-base knocks for the team. The utility player often serves in a leadoff role, which he did Saturday, but the Tigers can struggle to put together much offense, as they're 29th in the majors in runs scored. That limits the upside of McKinstry and other Detroit hitters in run-producing spots.