McKinstry went 2-for-5 with two runs scored in Sunday's 14-9 win over the Rockies.

McKinstry was a bit overshadowed on a day the Tigers hit five home runs as a team, including two grand slams. However, he still provided a nice contribution from the leadoff spot. McKinstry now has two straight two-hit efforts and is batting .323 over his last 10 games. He should have fantasy value as long as he's locked in at the plate and batting first for Detroit.