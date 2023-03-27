The Tigers acquired McKinstry from the Cubs on Monday in exchange for right-hander Carlos Guzman.

Chicago was overweight on utility options and McKinstry had no minor-league options remaining, so the team opted to cash him out for a minor-league pitcher who won't count against the 40-man roster. McKinstry will join the Tigers' Opening Day roster, and while he may not be in line for a full-time role out of the gate, he'll at least have a clearer path to seeing playing time in the corner outfield or at third base than he did in Chicago. Over parts of three seasons in the big leagues with the Dodgers and Cubs, McKinstry owns a .208/.269/.384 slash line in 364 plate appearances.