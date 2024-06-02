McKinstry is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.
McKinstry picked up starts at shortstop and second base Friday and Saturday, respectively, going 1-for-6 with a double. Though both Colt Keith (.594 OPS) and Javier Baez (.481 OPS) have turned in poor numbers as the Tigers' regular starters in the middle infield this season, McKinstry (.499 OPS in 91 plate appearances) hasn't done much to make a case for steadier playing time.
