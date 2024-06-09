McKinstry is starting at shortstop and batting seventh in Sunday's game against the Brewers.
Javier Baez started the first two games of the series at shortstop, but he'll hit the bench Sunday and give way to McKinstry. Baez is struggling mightily this season with a .183/.209/.247 slash line, so McKinstry could earn more playing time moving forward, though the latter profiles more as a utility player than an everyday starter.
