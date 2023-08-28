McKinstry went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 17-4 loss to the Astros.

McKinstry hit a ninth-inning home run off Ryne Stanek for his eighth home run and first since July 22. He's now reached safely in eighth straight and 11 of his last 12 games while handling the strong side of a platoon as a utility man. The 28-year-old is now slashing .239/.310/.359 with 27 extra-base hits, 30 RBI, 49 runs, 15 steals and a 37:88 BB:K in 421 plate appearances, which smashes his previous career-high of 185 plate appearances in 2022.