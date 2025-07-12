McKinstry went 1-for-2 with a walk and an RBI in Friday's 12-3 loss to the Mariners. He also stole two bases.

McKinstry kept his strong July rolling along, as he's now batting .323 with a 1.030 OPS this month across 10 games. He also stole two bases in a contest for the second time this season, with the other coming just three days earlier. For the year, the utility player has now swiped 15 bases in 18 attempts, and he's paired that with a .287 batting average and .831 OPS through 86 games, giving McKinstry some unexpected fantasy value at this point in the season.