McKinstry is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.

The lefty-hitting McKinstry has started at second base on each of the last four occasions that the Tigers have faced right-handers, but he'll head to the bench for the series finale even with Boston bringing righty Kutter Crawford to the hill. Though McKinstry still appears to be the Tigers' preferred option at the keystone, his 3-for-17 start to the season at the dish may have resulted in him losing some job security. Jonathan Schoop will replace him at the keystone Sunday.