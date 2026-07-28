Tigers' Zach McKinstry: Triples, reaches three times Monday

McKinstry went 2-for-3 with a walk, a triple, an RBI and a run scored in Monday's 8-5 loss to the Orioles.

McKinstry is struggling overall with a .206 batting average and .594 OPS this season, though he's been better since the start of June. While the veteran utility player feels unlikely to match last year's career best totals of 12 home runs and 19 stolen bases, he is at least seeing regular playing time. McKinstry is known for moving around defensively, though he may focus primarily on right field in the short term with Wenceel Perez (orbital) and Kerry Carpenter (foot) both on the injured list.