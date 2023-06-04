McKinstry went 1-for-4 with a triple and a run scored in Saturday's 2-1 extra-inning loss to the White Sox.

McKinstry had one of the Tigers' three hits in the 10-inning contest and scored the lone run. The utility player is getting an opportunity to lead off most days against righties and he's responded with a .387 on-base percentage and 25 runs scored across 49 games, while also swiping 10 bases. McKinstry has some fantasy value in deeper leagues as long as he's in this role and getting on base.