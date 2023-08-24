McKinstry went 1-for-2 with a steal in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the Cubs.

McKinstry drew a walk in two of his first three plate appearances but was left stranded on each occasion as the Tigers failed to keep pace with Chicago's offense. Then, down two runs in the bottom of the ninth, the right fielder added a single to advance Parker Meadows to third before stealing second base to put the tying run in scoring position. McKinstry has now hit safely in three straight games and in five of his last six, tallying two RBI and two runs scored over that latter stretch, while drawing four walks.