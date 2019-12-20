Play

Tigers' Zack Godley: Signs with Tigers

Godley signed with the Tigers as a non-roster invitee Friday.

Godley is looking to get back on track after struggling to a 5.97 ERA in 92 innings last season. In the rebuilding Tigers, he's found an organization with little reason not to give him plenty of chances to do so. Godley will make $1.5 million if he makes the big-league roster with a chance to earn a further $1.5 million in incentives, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports. He'll have the chance to opt out if not on the roster on March 23.

