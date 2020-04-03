Tigers' Zack Godley: Still on NRI deal

Godley was released and re-signed to an NRI deal with the Tigers, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

The Tigers had to re-work Godley's contract to account for later dates to opt out since spring training was suspended. He will still be in camp competing for a roster spot when things resume. Godley gave up five runs in 4.1 innings this spring, and his 5:8 K:BB was particularly troubling.