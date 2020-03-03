Tigers' Zack Godley: Struggles continue Monday
Godley, who allowed three earned runs while retiring just a single batter in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox, has a 19.29 ERA through three spring games.
Godley has gotten off to a rocky start with his new team, which is not helping his chances of earning a rotation spot or even a prominent bullpen role. His saving grace at this point is the fact that Detroit doesn't have a ton of proven pitching talent at the MLB level, but it'd still be nice to see Godley perform a little better heading into the regular season. He's off the fantasy radar until further notice.
