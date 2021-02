Hess is among a handful of players competing for one of the Tigers' final bullpen spots this spring, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Hess was added to Detroit's 60-player pool last summer, but he never appeared in a game for the Tigers. The 24-year-old spent most of 2019 at Low-A West Michigan, so he will likely start the 2021 campaign in the minors with a chance to move up the organizational ladder.