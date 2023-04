Hess (elbow) made his second rehab appearances for High-A West Michigan on Tuesday, covering 1.2 innings while giving up three earned runs on four hits and striking out two.

Hess remains on Double-A Erie's 7-day injured list, but with two rehab appearances with West Michigan under his belt, he appears to be on the cusp of an activation. The 26-year-old righty is making his way back from January 2022 Tommy John surgery.