Short was sent from the Cubs to the Tigers in exchange for Cameron Maybin on Monday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Short has a rather unique statline, as he's a career .241 hitter in the minors but owns a 16.4 percent walk rate, helping him to a strong .377 on-base percentage. If big-league pitchers have no reason to fear his bat, that walk rate could take a hit at the highest level, but Short's ability to fill in around the infield could still be enough for him to carve out a career in a bench role.