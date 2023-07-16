Short is starting at second base and batting ninth in Sunday's game against the Mariners.

Short will make his first start after the All-Star break, with Zach McKinstry moving over to left field and Nick Maton starting at third base. The Tigers seem to have Spencer Torkelson and Javier Baez locked in at first and shortstop, respectively, but the other two infield positions are a bit more fluid. Short profiles more as a bench option, though he has a chance to see extended run at second if he heats up at the plate. He's batting just .211, however, and hasn't proven to be a dynamic offensive player to this point in his MLB career.