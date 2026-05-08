Short signed a major-league contract with the Tigers on Friday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Short elected free agency after being outrighted to Triple-A on Thursday, but he'll now return to the Tigers and reclaim a spot on the active roster. The 30-year-old has gone 0-for-3 with a strikeout while appearing in just two games with Detroit this season, and he'll presumably continue to serve as bench depth while in the majors. Jace Jung was optioned to Toledo in a corresponding move.