Short went 1-for-2 with two walks and a two-run home run in Saturday's win over the White Sox. He also stole a base.

Short has looked good in 19 games with the Tigers, as he's now batting .310 with a 1.084 OPS. Short has a career .160 batting average with a .588 OPS, so the production this year has been unexpected to say the least. However, the hot stretch could earn him some extended playing time in the short term.