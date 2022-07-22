Short went 0-for-3 with a walk, a run and a stolen base in Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader win over Oakland.

Short was called up from Triple-A Toledo early Thursday and started at shortstop for the first game of the twin bill. Though he wasn't able to get a hit, the 27-year-old opened the ninth inning with a walk, stole second base and came around to score on a Riley Greene single. Short has a bit of power and speed, but he's never hit well beyond the lowest levels of the minors and doesn't appear destined for more than a reserve role in the majors.