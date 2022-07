Short was optioned to Triple-A Toledo after Saturday's loss to the Twins, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Shorts was optioned to make room for Rony Garcia (shoulder) to return from 15-day injured list to start Sunday. After being called up Thursday, the 27-year-old went 0-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in his only appearance in Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader versus the Athletics.