Short went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Orioles.

Called up Saturday morning to be the 27th man on the roster for the twin bill, Short got the start at his namesake position and batted ninth in the matinee. The 27-year-old rose to the occasion, taking DL Hall deep in the eighth inning for his first big-league homer since August of 2021, and after Short came off the bench in the nightcap to draw a walk and score a run, Detroit rewarded him by keeping him in the majors and sending Tyler Nevin back to Triple-A Toledo in his place. Short isn't going to unseat Javier Baez, but he could carve out a utility role -- in 21 games for Toledo prior to his promotion, he saw action at second base, center field and left field in addition to his natural position at shortstop.