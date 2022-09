Short was optioned to Triple-A Toledo after Wednesday's loss to the Mariners, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Short was promoted by the Tigers last week and appeared in four games during his brief time in the majors, and he went 0-for-6 with a walk, two RBI and three strikeouts. The 27-year-old will head back to the minors with Spencer Torkelson and Ryan Kreidler set to be called up Thursday.