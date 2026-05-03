The Tigers selected Short's contract from Triple-A Toledo on Sunday.

With Javier Baez (ankle) and Zach McKinstry (hip) on the injured list and Gleyber Torres (side) considered day-to-day, Short will help restore some depth in the Detroit infield until the team reclaims some health. Short previously saw big-league action with the Tigers from 2021 through 2023 but most recently surfaced in the majors last season in Houston, with whom he slashed .220/.291/.380 over 56 plate appearances.