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Tigers' Zyhir Hope: Sent to Detroit for Skubal

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Dodgers traded Hope, River Ryan (hamstring) and Brady Smith to the Tigers on Saturday in exchange for Tarik Skubal, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

It's a hefty package for Skubal, with the Tigers acquiring the Dodgers' No. 5, 7 and 17 prospects in return, per Hunter Baumgardt of Fox Sports 920 Milwaukee. Hope has worked his way up to Double-A Tulsa since being acquired by the Dodgers from the Cubs in January in 2024, and he's slashing .293/.369/.530 with 18 steals (in 21 attempts), 23 home runs and 87 RBI across 425 plate appearances this season. Hope figures to stay in Double-A for the time being, and he will work on making his way up to the majors through the Tigers' organization.

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