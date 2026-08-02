Tigers' Zyhir Hope: Sent to Detroit for Skubal

The Dodgers traded Hope, River Ryan (hamstring) and Brady Smith to the Tigers on Saturday in exchange for Tarik Skubal, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

It's a hefty package for Skubal, with the Tigers acquiring the Dodgers' No. 5, 7 and 17 prospects in return, per Hunter Baumgardt of Fox Sports 920 Milwaukee. Hope has worked his way up to Double-A Tulsa since being acquired by the Dodgers from the Cubs in January in 2024, and he's slashing .293/.369/.530 with 18 steals (in 21 attempts), 23 home runs and 87 RBI across 425 plate appearances this season. Hope figures to stay in Double-A for the time being, and he will work on making his way up to the majors through the Tigers' organization.