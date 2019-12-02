Tim Beckham: Heads to free agency
Beckham (suspension) wasn't tendered a contract by the Mariners on Monday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Beckham was slapped with an 80-game suspension in August after violating MLB's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. He'll be required to sit out for the first 32 games of the 2020 campaign, which may scare away some clubs.
