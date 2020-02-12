Play

Updating a previous report, Beckham (suspension) hasn't agreed to a contract with the Padres and remains a free agent, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

Heyman mistakenly relayed earlier Wednesday that Beckham reached a minor-league deal with the Padres, but he meant to report that Gordon Beckham had signed with San Diego. Tim Beckham -- who still has 32 games to serve on the 80-game suspension he received last August -- continues to talk with a number of clubs and is hopeful to find work at some point this spring.

